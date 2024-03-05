Rare bird migrating scheme for Ruffs at Norfolk farm

A breeding programme for the ruff was approved unanimously by councillors despite a recommendation to reject

West Norfolk councillors approved conservationist, Andrew Crean's ruff breeding programme for Marsh Farm at Deepdale near Burnham Market.

The scheme ran into opposition from officers who recommended it was refused over the inclusion of plans to build a warden's bungalow on site.

They wanted a non-permanent caravan to be used instead.

Mr Crean's project builds on previous success of introducing the young birds from Germany, which have already been released onto the marsh.

The ruff is a migrating wading bird that lives in marshland habitat.

At a planning committee meeting, Mr Crean defended the proposal, describing it as a "valuable conservation project".

He said a permanent dwelling was necessary for it to be a success, housing an on-site warden to provide 24-hour care for the birds and to facilitate scientific research.

Officers argued there was not sufficient evidence to justify building a new dwelling in the rural area and that temporary accommodation, such as a caravan, should be used instead.

Despite the officer's recommendation, King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough councillors saw merit in the project and voted unanimously to support Mr Crean's arguments for the project.

Independent councillor Simon Ring said it would be a "dereliction of duty" not to support it and was keen to support the work of the conservationists.

Pallavi Devulapalli for the Green party added: "Biodiversity is in such a decline around the world and in west Norfolk. Any steps that can improve this should be encouraged."

The ruff breeds in wetland habitats in northern Europe, before travelling to the warmer climes of Africa in the winter months.

The wading bird has a long neck and a droopy bill with reddish legs.

Since the mid-19th Century, its numbers have declined significantly in the UK, according to the RSPB.

Usually a migrant bird, in the UK, some birds are present all year round, the bird charity said on its website.

The Norfolk project hopes to boost the breeding population of the ruff in the east of England.

