A rare 3 car collision kills 5 on Sea Island Parkway Wednesday. Where did it happen?

A rare three-car collision in St. Helena killed five people Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sea Island Parkway and Palowana Road, just east the Exxon station and west of the Frogmore community.

The crash involved a 2004 Toyota Tundra, a 2009 BMW sedan and a 2009 Honda Accord. According to police reports, the diver of the Tundra, attempting to pass the BMW entered the oncoming lane. The BMW then crashed head-on with a 2009 Honda. The BMW was also struck again by the Tundra after the initial collision. After impact, the BMW ran off the right side of the road, overturned and caught fire. The driver of the Tundra was the sole occupant and was not injured.

The BMW had four occupants and the Accord had one. All five people died at the scene according to Master Trooper William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The agency continues to investigate the cause of the collision.

