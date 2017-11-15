Raqqa Needs Rebuilding. Who Will Foot the Bill?

Who Will Rebuild Raqqa?

Text and videos by Jared Malsin | Photographs by Emanuele Satolli for TIME

Liberation is bleak. In the center of the Syrian city of Raqqa, clouds of flies swarm around bodies still buried beneath buildings destroyed by airstrikes during the ferocious offensive that ousted the Islamic State from its stronghold in the city last month. On street after street, the flies and a vague stench are the only sign of the human remains entombed for now in piles of splintered concrete, shattered glass and twisted rebar.

No one knows how many corpses lie beneath the rubble. Clearing the bodies from the deserted city will be one of the first jobs facing civilian authorities when they take control of the city after it has been fully secured by the militias who captured it. A local government-in-waiting called the Raqqa Civil Council plans to first spray down the buildings with sterilizing chemicals, according to Dr. Firas Mamdouh, the head of the local health department. Then, safety permitting, the council plans to send a team of workers to retrieve the bodies. When TIME visited the city at the end of October, they had a team of only 10 people to cover the entire city, a vast landscape of shattered buildings.

A gutted college chemistry laboratory.

Retrieving the bodies is just one part of the staggering task facing the Raqqa Civil Council as it tries to restore life to a ruined city. Once a regional hub home to more than 200,000 people, Raqqa fell into rebel hands in 2013, two years into the Syrian rebellion against President Bashar Assad. Later that year it was captured by the Islamic State, which turned it into a laboratory for their brutal rule. Today, the city is almost totally destroyed after more than three years of U.S.-led bombardment by air, and nearly four months of fierce urban fighting. Now some Syrian officials and aid groups accuse Washington of failing to help clean up the aftermath.

“From the beginning they promised a lot, but they did little. We still don’t know how they’ll support us,” said Nazmi Mohamed, an architect who is now a senior official on the Civil Council’s reconstruction team, referring to the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS. He spoke during an interview in the one-story concrete building that houses the council’s headquarters in the town of Ayn Issa, outside of Raqqa.

Trucks remain placed on the shelves of a destroyed toy shop.

The situation in Raqqa is a microcosm of the dilemmas facing Washington as the U.S. government considers the future of large swaths of territory reclaimed from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. After more than three years and 28,000 airstrikes, the American-led military campaign has pushed ISIS to the brink of defeat as a conventional military force. President Donald Trump’s administration must now decide whether to commit troops and resources to support the local administration in northeastern Syria, which is dominated by a Kurdish faction called the Democratic Union Party (PYD). American air power and assistance was crucial to the groups’ takeover of that section of the country.

In interviews in Syria in October, U.S. military officials said they have not been told how long they will remain in the country. If the U.S. military leaves, it would expose Kurdish-led forces to the risk of attack by the Assad regime, who has repeatedly stated his intention to recapture the whole of Syria. But if the U.S. forces stay, it risks being drawn into clashes with Assad’s forces—and, potentially, its Russian backers. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday that U.S. forces would remain in Syria to fight ISIS, “as long as they want to fight.”