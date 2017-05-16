Rapper Siya Gets a Sparkling New Smile

The following material contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Parents are advised that these images may not be suitable for young children.

Rapper Siya decided to go for a perfect smile – but some of her fans aren’t happy.

Siya’s front-tooth gap and chipped teeth were something of a trademark, but she says, “I’m pretty insecure about my smile – I always have been.” The chipped front teeth that earned her the nickname “Chipped-tooth Shorty” were the result of a childhood skateboard accident and they’ve bothered her ever since. “I’m still going to be me, just with a better smile!” she promises.

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Aamir Wahab takes an impression of her teeth and creates customized veneers. Now she joins The Doctors to show off her new smile!

Has it affected your rapping at all?” ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork wants to know. Siya says the permanent veneers don’t, but the temporary veneers she wore until they were ready kept her from rapping for a week!

“A lot of my fans are still disappointed that I changed,” she admits. “I just wanted to be able to smile and not be ashamed of it.”

And with her new teeth and a new album dropping in June, Siya has a lot to smile about.