Rapper Nelly Arrested After He Allegedly Sexually Assaulted a Woman on His Tour Bus: Police

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly raping a woman inside his tour bus while in Washington state, police said.

An unidentified woman called 911 around 4 a.m. Saturday to report that she was sexually assaulted by the star on his tour bus, which was reportedly parked outside of a Walmart in Auburn.

Nelly had performed at the nearby White River Amphitheater hours before, police said.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was taken into custody before 5 a.m.

Auburn Police Department confimed that Nelly was later released from police custody as authorities continue to investigate the claim.

Scott Rosenblum, an attorney for Nelly, said in a statement to ABC News that the 42-year-old "is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.”

"Our initial investigation, clearly establishes, this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness," Rosenblum told the station.





"I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation," the statement continued.

The star took to Twitter to express his feelings about the allegations.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

Nelly is currently on tour with the country duo Florida Georgia Line.

