Rapper ‘hunted down and executed’ in casino parking garage after show, IN cops say

A rapper was followed after a performance, then “hunted down and executed” in a casino’s parking garage, Indiana authorities say.

The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 17, at Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, Indiana, marking the first homicide at the gambling establishment, Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said in a news briefing streamed by WAVE.

LilDon Williams was identified by Smith as the victim in the fatal shooting. Under his stage name Young Block, Williams was among several acts who performed at Studio15 in Louisville on Saturday, March 16, hours before the shooting.

Smith said that after the concert, Williams went to the casino with family and friends. Unbeknownst to them, a dark passenger car followed them into the garage.

For three hours, the two suspects stayed in the car while Williams and the others were inside the casino, the sheriff said. Williams’ friends and family left in separate vehicles and Williams was by himself as he went back to his Dodge Charger.

That’s when the two suspects — both wearing masks — exited their car and approached Williams while brandishing rifles, Smith said. Williams tried to flee on foot, but he was shot and left to die.

Williams, who was 32 years old according to WDRB, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

“An individual was targeted, hunted down and executed at that business,” Smith said in the news briefing.

One of the two suspects stole Williams’ black and silver Dodge Charger, while the other left in the vehicle they arrived in, according to the sheriff. They have not been captured as of Monday, March 18.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 812-738-3911.

Williams’ wife said he was set to release his first album soon. He also had his own fashion line, Culture Vibes Clothing.

“He was a good man, he was a good dad,” his wife said. “He was hard-working. He didn’t deserve this. We have a 6-year-old daughter together who I now have to prepare her that she’s not going to see him again.”

In a 2020 interview with VoyageATL, Williams said he overcame “obstacles and struggles” as he built his fan base through his music. He said his blend of “new and old school rap” put him at an advantage.

“As for my clothing line, Culture Vibes Clothing is an urban brand for all kinds of people,” he told the publication. “I made this for the underdogs and to help people represent their personalities through clothes. I’m most proud of being able to create something that all people can relate to, whether black or white.”

