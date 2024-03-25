Rapist gets over 200 years in prison for 10-month spree ‘terrorizing’ women, Sacramento DA says

A Sacramento Superior Court judge sentenced a man last week to 229 years to life after he sexually assaulted multiple women over 10 months.

Octavian Joseph, 26, forced five women to perform oral sex on him and raped three of them from February to December 2019, prosecutors said, before his arrest by police that same year. He would “terrorize” his victims by slapping, punching and grabbing their hair to subdue them, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Some of the assaults were committed repeatedly on the same victim over periods of time,” prosecutors said in a news release when he was convicted.

One victim rolled out of a car to escape Joseph, prosecutors said previously. Law enforcement pulled over Joseph, and a victim inside his car reported the sexual assault.

DNA linked Joseph to the other victims, prosecutors said.

Joseph was convicted Nov. 15 of eight counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of rape, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of attempted rape.

He was sentenced Friday. As of Monday, he remained in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail where he has been since his arrest, and is awaiting transfer to state prison, jail records show.