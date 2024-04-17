Rapides Sheriff's Office: Teen, bystander dead after shooting at Gardner store parking lot

Two people are dead after an altercation between a mother and son resulted in one bystander being shot and the son shooting himself, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Just before 7 p.m. on April 13, deputies and the Cotile Fire Department responded to a call about a shooting in the parking lot of Lil Boo's Y-Not Stop at the intersection of La. Highway 28 West and Saint Clair Road in Gardner, reads a news release.

Two people, a 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, had gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, and detectives began an investigation.

What they determined was that it began when the 17-year-old, Trayton Tyson, a female friend and his mother arrived in the lot in two separate vehicles. There was a "disturbance" between the three, according to the release.

"Witness reports stated bystanders separated the juvenile from his mother during the first altercation, and all parties involved appeared to be calm," it reads. "Several minutes later, a second a second disturbance occurred between the juvenile, his mother, and friend."

Tyson grabbed a pistol from one of the vehicles. The 27-year-old, Michael Grossie, stopped his vehicle and got out to see what was going on and to offer his help, the release reads.

The teen's mother tried to get her son to put down the gun, but his fired one shot and hit Grossie, "causing severe, life threatening injuries," the release said.

Tyson then shot himself. Both Grossie and Tyson died "earlier this week," reads the release.

