Rapides Sheriff's Office: Death of man found at Pineville fire classified as homicide

The identification of a man whose body was found at the site of a Pineville fire Saturday night is pending, and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating it as a homicide.

A news release Tuesday from the fire marshal said the office still is investigating the fire in the 300 block of Williams Lake Road that was reported about 12:30 a.m. The Holiday Village Fire Department responded and found the body of a man in the carport area of the home, which the release said was abandoned.

"Identification and official cause of death are pending with the coroner’s office, but the victim is confirmed to not be the home’s owner," it reads.

The house in the Kolin area had been abandoned for several years, so investigators have ruled out the possibility that the fire was electrical. But they still haven't determined where the fire started or the cause, the release said.

Investigators were at the scene on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said information from that investigation indicated the man's death was a homicide.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700, the fire marshal at 866-946-1097 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

