Rapides Sheriff's Office: Armed robbery suspect shoots self after high-speed chase

A person suspected in a Saturday armed robbery led police on a high-speed chase from Woodworth to the outskirts of Alexandria, shooting at Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies and eventually shooting himself in the head, according to a news release.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital, but the sheriff's office release states the person's condition is not known. The sheriff's office stated it was not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

It began about 4:37 p.m. with a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store at La. Highway 121 and La. Highway 465 in the Sieper area, the release reads. The robber left with cash, but it's not immediately known how much, it reads.

But deputies and detectives "were able to acquire solid information and positively identify the suspect and the suspect vehicle," it reads. That information was shared with other law enforcement agencies, and a Woodworth Police Department officer later spotted the vehicle traveling north on U.S. Highway 165.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but he did not pull over. The driver turned onto Horseshoe Drive in Alexandria and continued to Twin Bridges Road, picking up deputies and Alexandria Police Department officers while fleeing.

Spike strips were set out near McKeithen Drive, reads the release. The suspect started to shoot at deputies and hit at least one vehicle.

"Deputies returned fire, but the suspect was able to flee that location, continuing the pursuit out Twin Bridges Road, stopping near Messina Road," the release said.

It states the suspect was "brandishing" the gun as deputies tried to talk him into surrendering. The suspect then shot himself in the head.

Deputies tended to the suspect until Acadian Ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remain on the scene, stretching from McKeithen Drive to Messian Road and ask the public to stay away from the area.

