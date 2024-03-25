Rapides Parish schools closing early because of bad weather threat

Rapides Parish public schools will close early Monday because of the threat of bad weather.

The decision was "out of an abundance of caution," stated the announcement on the district's Facebook page.

A system pushing through the Central Louisiana area on Monday could bring severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

Schools will begin dismissing at 11:15 a.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

