Rapid transit corridor project in Columbus receives nearly $42 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is receiving nearly $42 million for a rapid transit corridor project.

This investment into the LinkUS West Broad Rapid Transit Corridor will help the city address the growth, affordability and opportunity in central Ohio.

The Deputy Secretary of USDOT joined Rep. Joyce Beatty in Columbus Wednesday to announce the $41.9 million grant funding that will support the bus rapid transit corridor project.

According to leaders, the rapid transit is designed to decrease commute times, attract new businesses, while also increasing opportunities for more affordable housing.

“This is a game changer,” said Tracy Cloud, CEO of Lower Lights Health, “This LinkUs is a game changer.”

Lower Lights Health is one of the many businesses along West Broad Street. Cloud said one of their patients biggest barriers is transportation. She said this rapid transit corridor is going to provide them with better access.

“We ask our patients to get healthier and one of the ways they can get healthier is to access the green spots and the green communities that are going to be created from this,” said Angela Hittle, a behavioral health manager with Lower Lights Health. “So, it’s going to impact not just their physical health but their mental and spiritual health.”

The LinkUs plan would boost COTA’s service hours by 45% by 2050, serving an anticipated increased population. According to Mayor Andrew Ginther, the city’s population on track to increase by nearly one million people over the next 25 years to over three million by 2050.

“Put simply, we cannot build infrastructure fast enough to support 1 million more cars on our roads, nor do we want to,” Ginther said.

He said LinkUs is the solution to this challenge. The West Broad Corridor is one of five new rapid transit corridors in central Ohio. This investment will help build 17 new stations, a new park and ride center and add 9.3 miles of the bus rapid transit (BRT) route on West Broad Street.

“When we say this will save lives, it will keep our families safe on our streets and provide options for moving in a healthy way.,” COTA President and CEO Joanna Pinkerton said.

These corridors will improve access to over 380,000 jobs and other economic opportunities. According to leaders, Broad Street has divided communities. They said this is a chance to do something transformative to improve mobility, safety and equity.

“It’ll mean wider sidewalks for children going to school, making their trips safer and increasing their learning potential,” said Polly Trottenberg, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation. “It’ll mean faster commutes to work, extending access to new opportunities for jobs and economic mobility. It’ll mean better access to health care for residents who need it to live longer and healthier lives. It’ll mean cleaner air for the residents.”

The West Broad corridor is set to begin construction and utility work in 2025. Station and roadway construction will begin in 2026.

“Together, we’re paving the way for a brighter future, not just for COTA, but for the people,” Pinkerton said. “The why? It’s not about getting from point A to point B, it’s about what life is like in between.”

