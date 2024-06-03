What is rapid intensification? Here’s what happens to hurricanes and why it’s so dangerous

Residents across the Gulf Coast and in Mississippi are bracing for the start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season — one that early forecasts suggest could be one of the most active on record.

Meteorologists, emergency response leaders and local officials all agree the best way to prepare for hurricane season is to gather supplies and make plans as early as possible. And this early preparation has become increasingly important over the past few decades as storms are frequently rapidly intensifying in strength overnight, growing into major hurricanes.

As global temperatures continue to rise due to climate change, research has suggested that the rapid intensification of hurricanes could become more frequent.

Here’s what you should know about rapid intensification and its impact on Mississippi.

This NOAA satellite image taken on Monday, Aug. 29, 2005, at 2:02 p.m EDT, shows Hurricane Katrina as it came ashore in Mississippi.

What does ‘rapid intensification’ mean?

Rapid intensification, or rapid strengthening, of a hurricane is defined as an increase in the maximum sustained wind speed of a tropical cyclone of at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period.

Because of this process, storms have been known to intensify from a tropical storm to a Category 5 in less than a day, like Hurricane Otis did in 2023.

Tropical cyclones can intensify rapidly for a number of reasons, including the storm being over warm, deep water, low wind shear and high moisture in the atmosphere, said Dan Brown, branch chief of the National Hurricane Center’s Hurricane Specialist Unit.

Meteorologists look at all of these factors along with the structure of a storm to help predict if it will rapidly intensify.

And while the NHC has become much better at predicting rapid strengthening of hurricanes over the past few years, it is still challenging to predict, Brown said.

Though rapid intensification is most known for its impact on creating major hurricanes (Category 3 and above), a recent study by scientists at the U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research found even asymmetrical storms that only reach Category 1 or 2 can undergo some form of rapid intensification caused by bursts of thunderstorms in the cyclone.

Hurricanes create a jumble of memories in the same way winds and storm tides jumble people’s belongings. Paul Jermyn, who collects vintage photographs and postcards to document Mississippi Coast history, took this telling one himself after Hurricane Katrina.

Why does this matter?

A jump in hurricane categories vastly changes the threat level and potential for destruction that a storm presents. While a Category 1 hurricane may cause minimal damage, a Category 5 causes widespread, catastrophic damage and destruction.

A quick jump in hurricane strength caused by rapid intensification also means there is little time to prepare for the increased threat.

Almost all major hurricanes that have hit the Gulf Coast in recent years and brought destructive impacts have been impacted by rapid intensification.

“When we look back at the strongest hurricanes that have hit this nation over the last hundred years, they were all just tropical storms just three days before,” Brown said.

“It just shows that those storms that hit the U.S. very strong almost always rapidly strengthen in those final few days before landfall.”

This makes it even more important for residents to prepare early for hurricanes, in case an approaching storm suddenly becomes much stronger shortly before it hits.