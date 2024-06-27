Raphael Warnock Sums Up 'Stark Choice' Between Trump-Biden With Withering 'Plague' Line

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Wednesday drew a sharp contrast between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as he described as a “critical moment” the upcoming first 2024 presidential debate, which CNN is hosting in Atlanta on Thursday.

This election is a “binary choice” that “could not be more stark,” Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

It’s between presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump, “a man who can only think about himself,” and Biden, “a man who has literally dedicated his whole life to public service, a noble calling,” Warnock noted.

Wagner recalled Warnock’s previous comments about America enduring a spiritual crisis due to Trumpism. Trump sees himself as a “savior” figure, she said.

Warnock replied: “Donald Trump is a plague on the American conscience and the American nation.”

There couldn’t be “a more stark choice,” he said, later expressing hope that there’s “just enough decency in this country that the truth will prevail.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock on MSNBC: "Donald Trump is a plague on the American conscience and the American nation."

