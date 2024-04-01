Raphael Warnock Schools Mike Johnson On Faith Over Trans Day Of Visibility Take

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) hit House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) with a lesson in faith after he called it “outrageous and abhorrent” for President Joe Biden to proclaim that Easter Sunday was Transgender Day Of Visibility.

Johnson joined a number of critics including former President Donald Trump and Caitlyn Jenner who knocked Biden over the proclamation despite International Transgender Day of Visibility, which has been held annually on March 31 since 2009, coincidentally falling on Easter Sunday.

Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, took to CNN to check Johnson for declaring that the Biden White House “betrayed the central tenet of Easter” with the move.

“Apparently, the Speaker finds trans people abhorrent and I think he ought to think about that,” Warnock told Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He continued, “But this is just one more instance of folks who do not know how to lead us trying to divide us. And this is the opposite of the Christian faith. Jesus centered to marginalize. He centered the poor. And in a moment like this, we need voices, particularly voices of faith, who would use our faith not as a weapon to beat other people down but as a bridge to bring all of us together.”

Warnock on Speaker Johnson getting mad over Biden declaring today Transgender Day of Visibility: "Apparently the speaker finds trans people abhorrent. I think he ought to think about that ... this is the opposite of the Christian faith. Jesus centered the marginalized." pic.twitter.com/7R18RjmvUm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2024

Related...