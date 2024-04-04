Rape suspect arrested with help from Columbus Police Department’s fugitive unit

The Columbus Police Department’s fugitive unit helped arrest a man with a warrant for rape in Talbot County, according to authorities.

Dakota Hattaway was arrested at 6 a.m., April 4, in Columbus, according to police. Hattaway had warrants out of Talbot County for rape, aggravated child molestation, and cruelty to children first degree, according to the release.

Talbot County Sheriff’s office, the CPD fugitive unit and Sgt. Ada Johnson’s patrol squad traveled to the location Hattaway was presumed to be, according to the release.

Police said Hattaway was taken into custody without incident.