Rape count dismissed in Mount Vernon man's plea to lesser offenses

Jun. 6—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Mount Vernon man has taken a plea offer dismissing a rape charge he was facing but requiring prison time for related offenses of child endangerment and sexual misconduct with a child.

Robert Hatlett, 19, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to the charges in a plea deal dismissing the more serious charge of first-degree rape. The plea agreement calls for consecutive sentences of seven years and four years, with the longer term to be served in the sex offender assessment unit's 120-day program.

Judge David Cole delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and set sentencing for Aug. 5.

Mount Vernon police learned in February 2023 that Hatlett, who was 18 at the time, was purportedly involved in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant admitted to an officer that he had been involved with the girl for three months and that they had engaged in sex over the previous few days.

The girl told police that initially she had been sneaking out of her house to meet Hatlett and that he pressured her into having sex, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told the officer Hatlett took advantage of her by getting her high on marijuana each time before they had sex.

Further investigation purportedly determined that he had been in contact with her by text message for some time and that he had sent her pictures of his genitals.