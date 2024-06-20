Rap star Travis Scott was arrested in South Beach. There was a yacht incident, police say

Rap star Travis Scott has been released from a Miami-Dade County jail after his Thursday morning arrest in South Beach on trespassing and disorderly intoxication charges.

Online Miami-Dade Corrections records say Scott, 33, who was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center under his legal name “Jacques Webster,” posted $650 bond.

Scott, who hit Miami in January as part of his Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour, posted to social media platform X after his release “Lol.”

An arrest report says Miami Beach police were called to the Miami Beach Marina, 300 Alton Rd., at around 12:44 a.m. after the caller “stated that there were people fighting” on one of the yachts.

“Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding,” said Scott’s attorney, Bradford Cohen of Fort Lauderdale’s Cohen & McMullen. “There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

Miami Beach police say when they got to the marina, Scott was standing by the dock yelling at people on the yacht. When asked by officers to sit down, the arrest report says, Scott would sit down briefly then resume standing.

“Officers on the scene could sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from [Scott’s] breath,” the report said.

The person who had called police “stated that he did not want to press charges and just wanted [Scott] off the vessel.”

Scott walked back to the boardwalk, the arrest report said, occasionally walking backwards and “yelling obscenities” to the people on the yacht. He left in a waiting car, the arrest report said, but returned about five minutes later.

“[Scott] bypassed officers in the parking lot of the marina, disregarding officers’ commands to not go,” the report said. “Once [Scott] began speaking to Sgt. (Jorge) Lemus, [Scott] began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the marina occupants and nearby residential buildings, causing a public disturbance.

“[Scott] also disregarded officer’s warnings to not return to the Miami Beach Marina.”

At Miami Beach police headquarters, the report said, “[Scott] admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, ‘It’s Miami.’”

Radio host Andy Slater first reported Scott’s arrest on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.