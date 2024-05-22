Rantoul family wakes up to tree destroying mobile home

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of Central Illinois woke up to damage from the previous night’s severe weather on Wednesday morning.

Heavy winds swept across some of the area Tuesday night causing damage.

In Rantoul, heavy winds caused a tree to snap and fall over onto a mobile home. The family was sleeping inside when it all happened.

Six people hurt, nine cars towed in Rt 54 dust storm crashes

When the tree came crashing right through their ceiling, it landed in the room below.

“Everybody’s okay, but the house is not okay,” the homeowner said. “We need help for these guys.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.