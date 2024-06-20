Rankings out for most LBGTQ-friendly cities. Here’s who Tacoma beat for Top 10 rating

Tacoma was crowned the “gayest city in America” in 2013 by The Advocate magazine. More than a decade later, its rainbow flag is still flying high.

T-Town has earned the No. 4 spot in a new ranking of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the United States.

Experts with the consumer-news platform ConsumerAffairs analyzed several categories such as LGBTQ+ representation, safety, legislation, healthcare access and affordability, according to a Wednesday news release.

Two rival cities in Washington placed lower on the list. Seattle landed at No. 10 while Spokane nabbed ninth.

The news comes as Pride Month celebrations are underway across the region and state. Tacoma’s Pride festival kicks off July 13.

An LGBTQ Pride festival goer wears pride flags in their hair at the Tacoma Pride Festival on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma on July 9, 2022.

Factors that led to Tacoma’s high ranking include its robust LGBTQ+ community with “6.6 same-sex households per 1,000,” according to ConsumerAffairs. That’s two times the U.S. average of 3.3.

Tacoma’s relative affordability also sets it apart. The city’s median monthly rent is $1,724 — a bit lower than the average rent of $1,758 in Portland, Oregon.

Grit City is considered “very safe” for LGBTQ+ people, counting 1.8 hate crimes against LGBTQ+ folks per 100,000 residents, according to the ranking.

ConsumerAffairs notes that there is still some room for improvement in Tacoma, citing a significant need for access to LGBTQ+-focused health providers.

So, which cities fared better than T-town? Here are ConsumerAffairs’ Top 5:

Minneapolis, Minnesota Providence, Rhode Island Portland, Oregon Tacoma, Washington Reno, Nevada

Safety is a top concern for LGBTQ+ people across the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union is monitoring more than 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationwide. Some LGBTQ+ people in deep-red states like Texas have considered moving to more accepting locales.

For LGBTQ+ migrants looking for new homes, Washington and Nevada could be considered good choices based on ConsumerAffairs’ analysis. Each state has three cities in the ranking’s top 10.

The West is apparently the most LGBTQ+-welcoming region, boasting 14 cities in ConsumerAffairs’ top 20.

“In a time of heightened violence and hate targeting the LGBTQ community, even during Pride Month, it is more important now than ever that LGBTQ people feel safe and accepted in their communities,” said Sarah Moore, senior manager of news and research at GLAAD, according to ConsumerAffairs.