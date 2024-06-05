Ranking: These are the top 5 elementary schools in New Mexico

Jun. 4—Choosing the right elementary school is a crucial decision for New Mexican parents, as it sets the foundation for a child's academic journey.

Are you wondering where the best of the best elementary schools are in the state?

Niche, an online data collection site that gathers public data sets from the Department of Education, U.S. census and FBI, has developed a ranking of the top-rated elementary schools in the state.

Here are the top-rated best public elementary schools in New Mexico: