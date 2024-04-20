I ranked every cheese I could find at Trader Joe's. Out of the 17 I tried, I'd buy 13 again.

I tried all the cheeses I could find at Trader Joe's and ranked each one from worst to best.

I didn't like the white Stilton cheese with apricots at all.

Trader Joe's creamy Toscano cheese soaked in syrah was my favorite.

Trader Joe's has so many cheeses on its shelves that it can be hard to pick just one.

And as consumers are spending more of their hard-earned cash on groceries amid rising costs of food in the US, it's more important than ever to make sure you're getting a great value out of the items in your cart.

To find which cheeses you should really be buying at Trader Joe's right now, I purchased 17 different kinds at my local New York City location and tasted each one.

Here's how I'd rank them from worst to best — and which I'd definitely buy again.

Trader Joe's white Stilton cheese with apricots was my least-favorite option.

I wasn't a fan of Trader Joe's white Stilton cheese with apricots. Ted Berg

Trader Joe's white Stilton cheese with apricots primarily tasted like the fruit, so it was cloyingly sweet.

I'd only pair the sweet cheese with a breakfast pastry. Still, I'd prefer to use jam or butter instead.

The Comté cheese was too earthy for me.

I didn't like the strong flavors in Trader Joe's Comté cheese. Ted Berg

I didn't like the Comté cheese because I thought it had a deep, unpleasant earthiness.

This option could be a conversation starter on a cheese board, but I'd pair it with fig jam to take the edge off the strong flavor.

The Cotswold double-Gloucester cheese with onions and chives reminded me of a baked potato.

Trader Joe's Cotswold double-Gloucester cheese with onions and chives had a good flavor profile. Ted Berg

The Cotswold double-Gloucester cheese had a smooth, almost Velveeta-like texture. The assertive cheese's onion and chive flavors, which reminded me of a loaded baked potato, grew on me after a few bites.

I'd add this cheese to a steaming hot baked potato, with or without sour cream.

The New Zealand sharp cheddar cheese had a unique aftertaste.

Trader Joe's New Zealand sharp cheddar cheese reminded me of Swiss. Ted Berg

Trader Joe's New Zealand sharp cheddar cheese had a subtle, Swiss-like aftertaste that I didn't love.

However, I liked it better when I tried it alongside pepperoni.

The fontina semisoft cheese wasn't memorable.

Trader Joe's fontina semisoft cheese tasted mild. Ted Berg

The fontina was soft, mild, and one of the most forgettable cheeses I tried. Its subtle flavor, milky texture, and red-wax coating reminded me of the Babybel cheeses I pack in my kids' lunches.

I used it to make a particularly creamy mac and cheese, which my family enjoyed.

Trader Joe's Manchego cheese was fine.

Trader Joe's Manchego cheese was mild and slightly sweet. Ted Berg

The Manchego had a mild, buttery flavor with a hint of sweetness. I'd describe it as a refined Monterey Jack.

It didn't wow me, but it would probably be good on a burger.

The cheddar cheese with scotch-bonnet chile and red peppers had a nice kick to it.

Trader Joe's cheddar cheese with scotch-bonnet chile and red peppers was spicy. Ted Berg

The cheddar cheese with scotch-bonnet chile and red peppers was one of the strongest options I tried. It was very sweet, fairly spicy, and soft, like a classic pimento cheese.

I could see it serving as a great starter for a spicy cheese dip.

The creamy Danish Havarti cheese would be great on sandwiches.

Trader Joe's creamy Danish Havarti cheese was very mild. Ted Berg

The Havarti had a creamy texture and mild flavor that could work in plenty of dishes.

It would probably be great on sandwiches, especially because Havarti tends to melt well.

Trader Joe's goat-milk cheddar-style cheese was tangy.

I enjoyed the flavors of Trader Joe's goat-milk cheddar-style cheese. Ted Berg

Trader Joe's goat-milk cheddar-style cheese was a great option. It had a sharp, familiar cheddar flavor and a tanginess from the goat milk.

It was surprisingly creamy for a firm cheese. I'd use it on a roasted-turkey sandwich with cranberry mayo.

Trader Joe's Camembert was a smooth, subtle cheese.

Trader Joe's Camembert cheese would likely pair well with bold flavors. Ted Berg

Trader Joe's Camembert was silky and mildly earthy. It would be a great mild option on a cheese plate alongside bold flavors like salami or chorizo.

I might also spread some on a fresh baguette.

The Unexpected cheddar was one of the best cheeses I tried.

I loved the dry, tangy Unexpected cheddar cheese. Ted Berg

I didn't expect Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar to be the best cheddar I tried, but its dry, pleasantly grainy texture and sharp, tangy flavor were addictive.

Next time I make chili, I'll be grating this on top.

The Chiave d' Oro raw-milk hard cheese was nutty and mild.

Trader Joe's Chiave d' Oro raw-milk hard cheese had a nutty bitterness to it. Ted Berg

Trader Joe's Chiave d' Oro, which translates from Italian to "golden key," was a hard cheese that was surprisingly creamy in texture. It had a mild, nutty flavor and bitter rind.

I'd pair it with honey on a charcuterie board or add it to a salad with a sweet vinaigrette.

Trader Joe's goat's-milk Gouda-style cheese was milder than I expected.

Trader Joe's goat's-milk Gouda-style cheese was on the subtle side. Ted Berg

I love Gouda-style goat cheese, so I was excited to try this option from Trader Joe's.

I was initially disappointed that the goat's-milk Gouda-style cheese tasted milder than expected. Still, it had a subtle earthy flavor and a delicious creamy texture on a cracker. It was especially tasty when paired with a slice of spicy soppressata.

My kids were fans of the Iberico cheese.

Trader Joe's Iberico cheese tasted similar to Parmesan. Ted Berg

This 4-month-old Spanish cheese made with cow, goat, and sheep's milk was hard and sharp, like a buttery Parmesan.

I could see it pairing well with red wine or fruit, like sliced pears. My Parmesan-loving kids liked this cheese the best.

Trader Joe's raw-milk cave-aged Le Gruyère was delicious.

Trader Joe's raw-milk cave-aged Le Gruyère was hearty and spicy. Ted Berg

The cave-aged Le Gruyère was especially tasty because of its hearty spiciness, earthiness, and delicately granular texture.

It was a powerful cheese that I'd imagine pairing well with whiskey. To serve, it doesn't need much more than a simple cracker.

Trader Joe's bucheron was more flavorful than I expected it to be.

I was surprised by the tanginess of Trader Joe's bucheron. Ted Berg

Though Trader Joe's bucheron was the last cheese I tried, it was the option I ate the most of. The soft-ripened goat's-milk cheese had an intense flavor that came on slowly.

It had a soft, creamy texture and pleasant tanginess. It would likely make a tasty, indulgent addition to a salad.

The creamy Toscano cheese soaked in syrah was my winner.

My wife and I loved the sweet, sharp flavor of Trader Joe's creamy Toscano soaked in syrah. Ted Berg

The creamy Toscano soaked in syrah was the clear-cut favorite for me and my wife. It was creamy and granular, sharp and sweet, with only a breath of wine flavor.

This cheese paired nicely with a sweet cracker — I'd recommend the Carr's whole-wheat variety or anything with dried fruit.

