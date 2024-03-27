Ranked! The 10 Best English Players Ever

TechCrunch

Apple SVP Greg "Joz" Joswiak just confirmed via the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that the company's annual World Wide Developer Conference is set for June 10-14. In what is no doubt a nod to the company's artificial intelligence ambitions, the exec is promising that the event will be "Absolutely Incredible." As the name "D" in WWDC suggests, the event is heavily focused on developers for Apple's various operating systems.