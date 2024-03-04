Rank Choices

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman debate the pros and cons of various ideas for electoral reform ahead of this week's Super Tuesday primary contests.

00:27—The Supreme Court rules Colorado can't remove Donald Trump from the ballot.

06:19—Electoral dysfunction, incentives, plus pros and cons of various proposed reforms

36:40—Weekly Listener Question

45:48—Sen. Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) announces his retirement.

56:06—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Supreme Court Unanimously Rules That States May Not Disqualify Trump As an Insurrectionist," by Jacob Sullum

"Does Ranked Choice Voting Disenfranchise Minorities?" by Joe Lancaster

"The Modern Supreme Court Agrees With Chief Justice Chase: Trump Cannot Be Removed From the Presidential Ballot," by Josh Blackman

"Supreme Court Rules for Trump in Section 3 Disqualification Case," by Ilya Somin

"'Super' Week," by Eric Boehm

"How Ranked Choice Voting Would Sort the Republican Primary Field," by Eric Boehm

"Morris P. Fiorina: Why 'Electoral Chaos' Is Here To Stay," by Nick Gillespie

"In Alaska, Ranked Choice Voting Worked," by Eric Boehm

"Gerrymandering Is Making Elections Less Competitive," by Eric Boehm

"The Commission on Presidential Debate's 15 Percent Polling Criterion Must Go, Argues Lawsuit from Gary Johnson," by Brian Doherty

"How GOP Fiscal Sanity Died, in 7 Easy Steps," by Matt Welch

"Dune: Part Two Is a Glorious Sci-Fi Spectacle," by Peter Suderman

"The Great Gatsby's Creative Destruction," by Nick Gillespie

"Comic: Robert A. Heinlein in 'The Moon Is a Hot Babe,'" by Peter Bagge

"Robert Heinlein at 100," by Brian Doherty

"The Parables of Octavia Butler," by Amy H. Sturgis

"Science Fiction Is for Socialists?" by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"Sandra Newman: Reimagining 1984 From Julia's Perspective," by Nick Gillespie

"Science Fiction: Created Worlds," by John Pierce

"Review: Dune and The Velvet Underground," by Kurt Loder

"Herbert's Dune It Again," by Patrick Cox

"Giant Douche and Turd Sandwich Debate," by South Park Studios

"Episode 77: Nick Gillespie / The Byrds," by Scot Bertram and Jeff Blehar

Nick Gillespie's Q&A on C-SPAN

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

A common misconception about relationships is that they have to be easy to be "right." But sometimes, the best ones happen when both people put in the work to make them great. Therapy can be a place to work through the challenges you face in all of your relationships—whether with friends, work, your significant other, or anyone else. If you're thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. It's entirely online. Designed to be convenient, flexible, and suited to your schedule. Just fill out a brief questionnaire to get matched with a licensed therapist, and switch therapists any time for no additional charge. Visit BetterHelp.com/roundtable today to get 10 percent off your first month.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

The post Rank Choices appeared first on Reason.com.