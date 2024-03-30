The Rangers fixed their World Series banner. Look at it now.

The Texas Rangers took some humourous flak on opening day for the reveal of their championship banner which was wrinkled and slightly askew.

The Rangers adjusted the banner in time for their game at 6:05 on Saturday at Globe Life Field against the Chicago Cubs.

The team also added an additional banner in left field next to their division and league championships which was 2023 World Champions in blue and red lettering on a white background making it stand out from the rest which have red or blue backdrops.

One of the Rangers’ two championship banners hanging in left field.