Rangers Finally Spot Rare White Giraffe and Look-Alike Baby After Rumored Sightings

In just the third sighting of its kind, these extremely rare white giraffes have been filmed in Kenya.

Conservation rangers were left stunned by the discovery near the Ishaqbini conservation in Garissa County.

After hearing rumors about the pair, the rangers finally spotted them in June.

"They were so close and extremely calm and seemed not disturbed by our presence," experts with the Hirola Conservation Program wrote in a blog post.

"The mother kept pacing back and forth a few yards in front of us while signaling the baby giraffe to hide behind the bushes — a characteristic of most wildlife mothers in the wild to prevent the predation of their young."

Experts say the condition, known as leucism, is a result of the partial loss of the pigmentation of the giraffes' original color.

During the June sighting, rangers got a close-up of the barely there patterns — or reticulates — on the animals' skin.

"While observing the magnificent long-necked animal looking at us, I could not help but see the fading reticulates on their skin," they wrote. "It was evident that the coloration, especially on the mother giraffe, was not as conspicuous as the baby."

It's only the third sighting of a white giraffe. The first reports were in January 2016 in Tarangire National park in Tanzania. Then in March 2016, there were reports of another sighting in the same area where the mama giraffe and her calf were seen this summer.

