‘Ranger is suffering’: Eastland gesture lightens financial burden during ongoing water loss problem

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of the City of Ranger have become used to poor quality water pouring from their taps, but the lack in good drinking water isn’t their main concern. Instead, some residents have spoken against the city’s infrastructure and costs. Namely, a significant water loss which ran up a bill for the city in the amount of more than $200,000. So, its sister city is working to give back.

“First, it’s expensive. Second, the water is not good,” said Ranger resident, Fernando Real. “We pay taxes, too, like everybody. So, I think that’s not right. We need it to change a little bit in this city.”

Over the past four years, it turns out that the City of Eastland had been overpaying its debt repayment services to the City of Ranger, as we learned in an April 15 commissioners board meeting from city manager John Oznick.

“Long story short, Eastland is due some money,” said Mayor Larry Vernon, who also serves as chairman of the commissioners.

Mayor Vernon told the board Eastland has overpaid the City of Ranger by about $87,000. However, Ranger has a 34% annual water loss, and loses around $218,000 per year. So, he came up with a solution to help Eastland’s sister city.

“I made a deal, contingent on your approval… We get 50% back, which is $43,000, Mayor Vernon offered. “And the water district will pay us that money, and Ranger doesn’t have to pay a dime. You may think I’ve lost my mind, but I haven’t lost my mind. My whole point of this; is we’ve got– Rangers got to have help fixing their water loss problem.”

Ranger accepted Eastland’s offer on Monday, leaving the water district to foot the $43,000 bill and Ranger free and clear.

“If you figure they’ve lost 50 million gallons of water, 60% of that’s ours… I want to help Ranger fix their water loss problem. That’s my whole goal here. We don’t owe Ranger anything, but in this water district world Ranger is our partner. We’re business partners with the water district, and our business partner in Ranger is suffering,” added Mayor Vernon.

