Ranger who died at Astronomy Festival in Bryce Canyon Utah previously worked as a nurse in Seattle

On Friday, June 7, Park Ranger Tom Lorig fell and struck his head on a rock and died of his injury.

A ranger at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, Lorig was directing park visitors to a shuttle bus at the annual Astronomy Festival when the fall occurred.

Rangers, bystanders, and EMS personnel worked together to provide medical assistance but could not revive Lorig.

“Tom Lorig served Bryce Canyon, the National Park Service, and the public as an interpretive park ranger, forging connections between the world and these special places that he loved,” Park Superintendent Jim Ireland said. “As our community processes and grieves this terrible loss, we extend our deepest condolences to all of Ranger Lorig’s family and friends. We also want to express gratitude to the National Park Service and Garfield County emergency services staff who responded as well as to the bystanders who assisted NPS first responders.”

Ranger Tom Lorig was a registered nurse in the Seattle area for 40 years before joining the National Park Service (NPS) in 1968. During his NPS service, Lorig served at Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks in Washington.

Ranger Tom Lorig was 78 years old.