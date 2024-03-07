Rangeley man taken to Farmington hospital after crash

Mar. 7—RANGELEY — A local man was charged with drunken driving Wednesday night after his truck struck a utility pole beside Main Street, according Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Spencer Johnson, 31, of Rangeley was driving a 2019 Dodge pickup that went off the street and hit the pole, Nichols wrote.

"This was witnessed by people who were walking at the time," he wrote

Deputy Isaac Wacome responded to the accident reported about 10:30 p.m.

U.S. Border Patrol officers responded to the scene and secured it until Wacome arrived.

Johnson was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, medically cleared and arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

He was released on $200 bail.

Rangeley Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

The truck was removed and Central Maine Power Co. was notified of the broken pole as well as exposed wires to a local business, Nichols wrote.

