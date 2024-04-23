Range Fire northeast of Florence shows no signs of growth, remains at 2,000 acres

The Range Fire that has been burning northeast of Florence since Saturday showed no further smoke and no additional growth, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Tuesday.

The social media update stated that 2,000 acres were burned and the fire remained at 85% containment. The increased fire activity can be attributed to warmer temperatures and dry conditions in the area.

The fire started Saturday in Pinal County near the Arizona National Guard Training Range six miles north of Florence. The agency used two air tankers filled with water or fire retardant to extinguish and contain the fire on Sunday night.

The Range Fire "grew bigger than we expected just because of, again, the fuel loading that's out there. But our aerial delivery of suppression was successful, so we were able to corral that," said Fire Management Officer John Truett.

The agency's aerial mapping on Monday showed the fire was burning on state land nearly one hour southeast of metro Phoenix.

