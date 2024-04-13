Randy Hein wins Bridgeton mayor special election

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Randy Hein has won the race for mayor for the City of Bridgeton Friday evening.

A special election was held as former mayor Terry Briggs passed away unexpectedly in February.

Don Hood and Randy Hein were in the running for mayor Friday. Hein received 53.91% of the total 1,521 votes. Hood received 46.09% of the votes.

The position is to fulfill the remainder of the four-year term, ending in 2027, according to the City of Bridgeton.

