Randy Harris retires after 45 years of service to Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Precinct Four Constable Randy Harris, a long-time employee of Tom Green County, is retiring on Friday after 45 years of service.

A special retirement reception was held today in the county commissioners’ courtroom, attended by dozens of friends and colleagues.

In his career, Harris has been responsible for civil process and law enforcement duties. He is also a certified instructor with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and contributed to writing legislation to ensure the safety of Texas judges and court employees.

“I’m at the end of a phone call if they have any questions about anything about the job or any help they need with the things that I have helped them with through the years. I’m still there; I’m still gonna be there and help them out. We are partners; we are family, so we will continue that,” Harris said.

Harris will officially retire on Friday. The new county Precinct Four Constable, elected in March, is Thomas Bigham.

