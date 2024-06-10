Random Astor Place slashing left victim with 8-inch neck scar: prosecutors

A homeless man who slashed a stranger in a random attack on Astor Place in the East Village left the victim with an 8-inch neck scar — a day after drawing blood when he struck a restaurant worker with a bike chain, prosecutors said Monday.

Steven Johnson, 35, was ordered held without bail during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, with Judge Rachel Pauley mandating he undergo a psychiatric exam.

Johnson was busted Saturday and charged with attempted murder and assault.

He allegedly slashed a 30-year-old man standing at Astor Place and Lafayette St. near the Astor Place Cube early Thursday evening, Assistant District Attorney Robert Wirtz said, describing the cut as 20 centimeters, which is about 8 inches.

“There was nothing going on, no altercation. Suddenly, he was down on the ground holding his neck,” witness Michael Picadi, 25, told the Daily News after the attack. “He was in the fetal position in a huge pool of blood.”

Police later released photos of the suspect and linked him to an earlier caught-on-camera attack. On Wednesday, he allegedly struck a 49-year-old man in the face with a bike chain after the victim complained about Johnson sleeping in front of a Korean restaurant on St. Marks Place. The victim needed five stitches to close the wound. Johnson is charged in that assault as well.

Wirtz said the suspect wore the same clothes during both assaults — and the same outfit when he was arrested.

Wirtz asked for $250,000 bail, an amount Johnson’s Legal Aid lawyer, Russell Novack, said the suspect has no chance of raising.

“No means, literally no means,” Novack said. “All he owns is the shirt on his back.”

Pauley then ordered Johnson held without bail.