Randolph man pleads guilty to gang-related Canton home invasion, faces 20 years in prison

BOSTON – A Boston gang member from Randolph has pleaded guilty to committing an armed home invasion robbery in Canton with fellow gang members, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Brendon Amado, 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats or violence.

Amado was identified as an associate of Cameron Street, a violent gang based largely in the Dorchester section of Boston.

In July 2018, Amado, along with Cameron Street members and co-defendants Deronde Bethea and Michael Nguyen, of Quincy, committed a home invasion robbery of two victims at the home of a rival drug dealer in Canton.

Amado, Bethea and Nguyen broke into the home through the back door, wearing masks and dark hoodies and carrying firearms. One victim ran out of the front door of the house and called 911.

The second victim was brought into the living room, punched in the head and a gun was pointed to her head as the men ransacked the house demanding, “where’s the stuff, where’s the money, where’s your boyfriend?”

Amado, Bethea and Nguyen fled in a silver pickup truck after stealing $2,000 in cash and a safe. Amado and Bethea were identified on convenience store surveillance footage shortly before the robbery took place.

Nguyen pleaded guilty in December 2023 and is scheduled to be sentenced March 20. Bethea pleaded guilty Feb. 12 and is scheduled to be sentenced May 16.

Conspiracy to interference with commerce by threats or violence carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled Amado's sentencing for May 29.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Randolph man faces 20 years in prison after admitting home invasion