Randolph man arrested for felony shoplifting

TUPELO — A Pontotoc County man has been arrested in connection with a felony shoplifting incident from last year.

The Tupelo Police Department served a capias warrant on June 15 on Michael Scott Jones, 42, of Randolph. The arrest and secret indictment stemmed from a 2023 incident where Jones was accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the West Main Walmart.

Jones listed a South Green Street Tupelo address when he was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he remains in lieu of a $50,000 circuit court bond.