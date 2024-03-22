Randolph County woman charged with setting two fires at the same home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County woman is in custody after being accused of setting two fires at a Thomasville home.

On Aug. 29, 2022, deputies came to the area of Jades Way in Thomasville regarding two separate home fires at the same place. The first fire happened on Aug. 27, 2022.

The Randolph County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to investigate the fires which were considered to be suspicious in nature.

At around 5:05 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2022, fire crews came to the home on the 1600 block of Jades Way after getting a report of a fire. There was light smoke visible and the fire was under control within six minutes of their arrival.

At around 7:05 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, fire crews once again came to the home for a reported fire. Smoke was once again visible and the fire was under control by 7:30 a.m.

No one was home during either of the fires and no injuries were reported.

After well over a year of investigation, investigators presented their case to a grand jury and a true bill of indictment was issued on 41-year-old Joy Ann Frazier.

Frazier is being charged with felony first-degree arson, felony second-degree arson and two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

On Thursday, Frazier turned herself into the sheriff’s office and went before the magistrate. She was issued no bond and will next appear in court on Monday.

