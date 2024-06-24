Randallstown man indicted in fatal Eldersburg crash that followed police pursuit

A Randallstown man has been indicted on 17 counts including automobile manslaughter, DUI homicide and motor vehicle theft, in connection with an April 20 crash in Eldersburg that killed one woman and sent another to the hospital, according to a Monday news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jamall Steele, 34, was ordered held without bail by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Fred S. Hecker, according to the news release.

The indictment alleges that Steele had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.12 and was traveling 128 mph on a section of Route 26 with a 50 mph speed limit just before midnight on April 20. Steele’s license was both revoked and suspended at the time, according to the news release. In Maryland, a driving under the influence charge requires a blood-alcohol content of .08 or higher.

According to an April 21 news release, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy near the intersection of Liberty and Ridge roads in Eldersburg saw a car speeding and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. About a mile away, the driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Liberty Road and struck an SUV, the news release said.

Kayla Rodriguez-Garcia, 22, of Randallstown, the driver of the SUV, was killed in the crash. Rodriguez-Garcia had one passenger in her car, also 22, who sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the car dashboard camera and body-worn camera of Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Hessler shows the officer coming to a stop after he sees the vehicle he was pursuing has crashed. The footage shows a dark, wide tire mark on the road. Hessler informs other police by radio about the collision and approaches the vehicle he was pursuing with a firearm drawn, commanding the male driver to put his hands up.

Subsequent investigation showed that the vehicle Steele was driving was listed as stolen, Monday’s news release stated.