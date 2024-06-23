Randallstown High teacher charged with sexually abusing minor

A Randallstown High School teacher has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Carlos Arroyo, 38, of Randallstown, was arrested Friday by the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit and charged with two felonies: sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree, in addition to two misdemeanors.

The police department said it was notified of the alleged assault in late April, after which detectives spent weeks conducting interviews and gathering evidence.

Arroyo is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. He has a bail and bond review hearing Monday, and does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A LinkedIn profile says Arroyo worked as a teacher at Baltimore County Public Schools for two years, leaving in May, after earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 2012 and a master’s in teaching from Towson University in 2022.

Those with information and potential victims can contact police at 410-887-7720 or the county’s Department of Social Services at 410-887-8463.

