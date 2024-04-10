Randall County SO seeks info on 2020 case where man's body was found inside burnt vehicle

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in gathering information regarding a suspicious death in April 2020, when authorities found a vehicle on fire in a rural part of the county.

RCSO said at that time a vehicle fire was reported on Hill Road in rural Randall County. Upon their arrival, authorities found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. After putting out the fire, authorities found a body inside the burnt vehicle.

Subsequent DNA testing identified the dead person as Nathan Gerald Fox.

Officials urge anyone with details pertaining to this incident to reach out to Sgt. Fabela at 806-468-5716 or contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 to provide information anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County seeks public's help on April 2020 suspicious death