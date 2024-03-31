Randall County approves incentives for Affiliated Foods' $31 million expanision

The Randall County Commissioners' Court unanimously approved incentives proposed by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) for Affiliated Foods to expand its dry warehouse and to create a new produce building.

This tax abatement will allow Affiliated Foods to add about 200,000 square feet of new building space for the projects. This $31.4 million expansion will create 50 new jobs, with an average annual salary of over $50,000.

Under this incentive, Affiliated Foods will receive a tax abatement of 60% for six years for the new construction. The expansion is expected to create an additional 70 auxiliary jobs, which will bring the total of added salaries to the area to almost $5 million. According to the AEDC, it will bring almost $30 million in sales to the local economy.

Currently, the company employs 1,600 community members and is the second largest employer in Randall County, behind the Canyon Independent School District. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and provide more than a $130 million benefit over the next 20 years.

Randall County Commissioners Court Judge Christy Dyer is seen in this June 2023 file photo.

Randall County Judge Christy Dyer expressed excitement about adding more private-sector jobs in the community.

“This will increase jobs in the area, and I think it's a blessing for all citizens,” Dyer said. “Randall County’s tax base is primarily in our homes, so anytime we can bring in industry that will help to offset taxes for property owners is a good thing. We are trying to get more balance in industry and housing in the area.”

Dyer said that the county is always looking to bring in quality jobs for the community, which will lead to more home ownership and allow its citizens to thrive.

Kevin Carter, president of the AEDC, spoke about the wonderful opportunity to create more jobs in the region with this agreement.

“It is going to be an incredible opportunity. It is going to create up to 50 new jobs, and then it is about $30-something million in capital expenditure,” Carter said. “While there is an abatement but even with this, over 40% of its taxes over the next six years will benefit the county.”

Carter says that agreements like this encourage companies to expand their operations and create more jobs for the community.

“It's great that the commissioners' court recognized the value of the expansion and what that will mean over the life of the project,” Carter added. “We have had a great relationship with Affiliated Foods, which has been a major part of our community for the last 80 years. It is great when companies like this want to expand their business.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County OKs incentives for Affiliated Foods' $31M expanision