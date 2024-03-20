Rancho Cucamonga shooting suspect arrested on 15 Freeway in the High Desert

A Rancho Cucamonga shooting suspect was arrested as he was fleeing the area to Las Vegas along the 15 Freeway through the High Desert, authorities said.

Dylan Lemetrius Holsey, 28, of Las Vegas was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder following his arrest on Friday, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and county booking records.

He's accused of shooting and wounding a person about 1:20 a.m. Friday during a fight outside the 4th & Mill Bar and Grill, 11260 Fourth Street in Rancho Cucamonga, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"A physical altercation occurred in the parking lot of the location, which led to a shooting," the statement said. "One victim was struck by gunfire and was transported by American Medical Response to a local hospital for treatment."

Investigators quickly identified Holsey as the suspected shooter, but he remained at large.

Shortly after noon, the vehicle Holsey was driving was spotted by Barstow Sheriff's Station deputies and the California Highway Patrol on the 15 Freeway. Investigators say he traveled back to the Las Vegas area, according to the statement.

Holsey was arrested, along with a woman who was riding in the car with him, officials said. The woman was initially jailed on suspicion of acting as an accessory to attempted murder, but ultimately released without charges on Tuesday night, records show.

Bail for Holsey was set at $1 million pending court proceedings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Rancho Cucamonga attempted murder suspect arrested in High Desert