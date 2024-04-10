Rancho Cordova 7-year-old girl stabbed by neighbor
A 7-year-old girl was stabbed by a neighbor in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
Rakuten has a trio of new Kobo ereaders, including the company’s first two with color displays. On Wednesday, the company revealed the $220 Kobo Libra Colour and $150 Clara Colour alongside the monochrome $130 Clara BW.
The researchers on the study concluded that there should be no general rule for women stopping hormone therapy based on age alone.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
After a 2-2 draw in regulation, the USWNT beat Canada on penalties for the SheBelieves Cup title.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
We breakdown what you get with the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter trim.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game Tuesday due to a left calf strain.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.
It may be quiet, but its HEPA filter means business: 'Helped make my apartment a better place,' raves one fan.
Morant allegedly punched a teenager at his home in July 2022 after an altercation broke out during a pickup basketball game, which led to a lawsuit.
Beauty spending is up among teens, with brands like Ulta, e.l.f., and Sephora getting a boost.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.