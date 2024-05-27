Rancher, 34 head of cattle killed by lightning in Jackson County

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado rancher and 34 head of cattle were struck by lightning and killed in Jackson County over Memorial Day weekend.

Jackson County dispatchers received the call at 2:08 p.m. Saturday and responded to a ranch in Rand, Colorado.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the rancher, identified as 51-year-old Mike Morgan, was feeding his cattle when the lightning struck.

Bystanders and first responders provided life-saving efforts, but Morgan died at the scene.

“Our deepest condolences go out to family and friends during this difficult time,” JCSO said in a release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Colorado has had one of the highest rates of lightning deaths and injuries of all the U.S. states in recent years.

The National Weather Service has kept records of lightning-related deaths and injuries in Colorado from 1980 to 2021 — and there hasn’t been any reported in Jackson County during that time.

El Paso and Larimer counties had the most lightning-related injuries and deaths in the state over those 41 years, based on the available data.

The NWS said the best way to stay safe during a lightning storm is to go inside, however, there have been incidents in which people were struck while indoors. The CDC says to avoid water, windows, porches, concrete and electrical equipment while sheltering from lightning.

