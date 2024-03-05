‘They ran her over;’ 911 caller details moments after woman reportedly hit by car in Dayton

A frantic 911 call details the moments after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton Monday evening.

around 9:10 p.m. Dayton officers were called to the 1700 block of West Riverview Avenue for reports of a person hit by a car, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 call obtained through a public records request details what one woman said happened.

“She’s in the middle of the street!” the woman tells dispatchers as screaming is heard in the background.

The caller said the woman was still breathing but she can tell something is wrong.

“I think she broke both of her legs,” the caller said. “They ran her over.”

The caller said the woman was losing consciousness and bleeding heavily.

The caller stops responding to dispatchers and the call ends.

Police on scene confirmed a person was hit by a car, additional details were not immediately available.

We are working to learn more.



