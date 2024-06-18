Ramsey County names new director of Social Services Department

Ramsey County on Monday tapped a longtime social worker to head its Social Services Department.

Sophia Thompson, who has overseen its mental health division for three the past three years, will take over the department as director on July 1.

“Sophia has been a powerful member of our department for more than 15 years,” Deputy County Manager Kathy Hedin said in a news release. “Her hands-on experience working with underrepresented communities, her proven leadership skills at the county and her continued passion for this important work make her the ideal person to lead this department.”

Thompson first joined the department as a senior child protection worker in 2008. Last month, she received the Social Worker of the Year Award from the Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Thompson earned her master’s degree in social work from the University of Minnesota.

Thompson replaces Michelle Basham, who resigned as director of Social Services in March after just four months in the job. Tina Curry, who leads the Public Health Career Pathways program, served as interim director.

The Social Services Department is the county’s largest, with a 2023 budget of $117.8 million and 683 full-time positions.

It administers a wide variety of programs, including mental health services, child protection, foster care, civil commitment, adult protection and chemical dependency services.

