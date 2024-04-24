Ramsey County Board adopts Climate Equity Action Plan, will host Green Expo and Career Fair

The Ramsey County Board earlier this month adopted a Climate Equity Action Plan with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building community support for addressing issues such as poor air quality, extreme heat, flooding and disease-carrying insects.

While no community is immune to the impact of climate change, minorities and those dealing with economic hardship often face more severe effects, according to the county.

The county examined extensive input from the public when reviewing existing frameworks surrounding responses to climate change and increasing community resilience, using the Minnesota Climate Action Framework as a base. This framework is Minnesota’s current plan to address and prepare for climate change.

“Empowering communities to co-create solutions and action steps for the climate challenges they face is not just inclusive,” said Deputy County Manager for the Health and Wellness Service Team Kathy Hedin in a statement. “It’s essential for building resilience and driving meaningful change.”

The plan’s strategies focus on six main areas, similar to the state’s framework. They are — clean transportation, thriving communities, healthy lives, clean energy and efficient buildings, climate-smart natural land and a clean economy.

The county will convene a community led Equitable Climate Action Resident Advisory Team to review progress, as well as give feedback on how to improve outcomes and assess progress.

Meanwhile, the first Green Ramsey Expo and Career Fair is scheduled from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., May 1 at the Wilder Foundation located at 451 Lexington Parkway North. This event is free to the public, and will feature jobs in green-collar careers in emerging industries as well as sustainable practices being adopted by business. There also will be information on recycling, creating green space and environmental clean-up.

“A number of years ago at a National Resilient Counties Advisory Board meeting, the simple truth in the statement ‘Disasters don’t discriminate, but responses do’ resonated with me,” said Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt in a statement. “With this reality ever present in my mind, I feel so much pride today as we launch Ramsey County’s Climate Equity Action Plan with its intentional and equitable action steps to respond to climate change and increase community resilience.”

To read the full Climate Equity Action Plan, visit ramseycounty.us/ClimateEquity.

