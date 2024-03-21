Rams win! VCU defeats Villanova with 17 from Bamisile
Joe Bamisile led VCU over Villanova on Wednesday night with 17 points off of the bench in a 70-61 win in the NIT.
Joe Bamisile led VCU over Villanova on Wednesday night with 17 points off of the bench in a 70-61 win in the NIT.
Betts hit a career high 39 home runs in 2023 for the Dodgers and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Relieved investors continued to celebrate the Federal Reserve's signal that it will delay but not slow rate cuts.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the Fed's path to bringing inflation down, while bumpy, is not in doubt.
Silence wants to shake things up when it comes to climate tech investment. This new angel-style VC firm has already raised $35 million and plans to make dozens of small investments in climate startups to help them apply the tech startup playbook. The Silence team is led by Borja Moreno de los Rios who acts as a solo general partner for Silence’s original fund.
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
A star on back-to-back national championship teams, Bowers skipped combine and pro day workouts and his frame has been called into question for his position. Don't be distracted by any of it.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
Not a day goes by without some confirmation that deep tech is on the rise in Europe — and public and private capital investors are here for it. Latest case in point, OTB Ventures, which closed a $185 million fund to invest in deep tech in Europe that it will mostly deploy at the Series A stage. OTB's early-growth fund — its second and largest to date — is once again backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.
Electric boat maker Candela is approaching cruising speed with $25 million in new funding and the first commercial deployment of its new P-12 ferry in New Zealand. The company has global ambitions for its highly efficient boats and has completed and delivered dozens of them — which is a lot in this industry! Candela has been slowly upping the size of its vessels for years, starting with the considerably smaller C-7 and C-8 (noting the length in meters) — of which, as of this week, they have now produced a total of 70.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Aaron Judge missed the past nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Antetokounmpo also missed Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns.
Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 smartphones have dropped to record low prices during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. The S24 Ultra and S24+ are both $150 off.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
In today's edition: The MLB season is officially underway, Edey headlines AP All-America teams, Alabama star un-transfers, and more.