Rams-Vikings highlights early slate of Week 11 games

Ken Shank, of Ramsey, Minn., walks on the U.S. Bank Stadium concourse before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The highlight of Week 11 in the NFL includes a trip by the Rams to face the Vikings and a showdown between the Raiders and Patriots in Mexico City.

The Rams and Vikings are both 7-2 and barreling toward the playoffs. Los Angeles has emerged as an offensive juggernaut behind quarterback Jared Goff, while the Vikings have one of the league's most opportunistic defenses.

The Saints go for their eighth straight win when they play the Redskins. The Chiefs return from a week off to visit the Giants. The Ravens head to chilly Lambeau Field to face the Packers, while the Lions face the Bears.

The Jaguars are visiting the winless Browns and the Cardinals are visiting the Texans.

