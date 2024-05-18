Ramp from northbound I-135 to I-235 will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday

The ramp from northbound I-135 to northbound I-235 will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Transportation said.

It will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, opening again during the day for commuters, and then closed again from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday while patching work is done.

“For a detour, motorists should continue on northbound I-135 and take Exit 2 onto Hydraulic Avenue,” KDOT said in a news release. “From there, drivers should take southbound I-135 to northbound I-235.”

Emery Sapp & Sons out of Columbia, Missouri, is the primary contractor. That project is part of a roughly $5.1 million project the company is doing, KDOT said.

Other KDOT projects, and future ones, can be found at www.kandrive.org.