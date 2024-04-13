On-ramp to Interstate 41 to close Monday for 3 weeks as part of rehabilitation project

FOX CROSSING — The westbound U.S. 10 ramp onto Interstate 41 northbound will close for three weeks, starting at 6 a.m. Monday. It is expected to reopen May 6.

The improvements are part of the I-41 Rehabilitation Project, a $16.25 million project underway between Breezewood Lane in Neenah and West Wisconsin Avenue/State 96 in Grand Chute.

The 9-mile stretch will undergo replacement of the pavement, bridge approaches, median inlets, guardrails and the northbound bridge deck over Green Bay Road in Neenah.

To avoid the road work, drivers should take U.S. 10 west and exit at County CB, then re-enter U.S. 10 headed eastbound and approach the I-41 interchange from the other side. From there, they will be able to access I-41 north.

This project is separate from the I-41 expansion project between Grand Chute and De Pere.

For updates on the project and its progress, visit projects.511wi.gov/i41rehab/.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Fox Crossing on-ramp to Interstate 41 to close for 3 weeks